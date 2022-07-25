Iran foreign minister to visit Kuwait in near future: envoy

Iran's ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Kuwait will probably take place in the coming weeks.

Irani said that Iran's foreign minister will discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region with Kuwaiti officials during the trip.

The envoy also said that the level of diplomatic relations between Iran and Kuwait will be enhanced to the level of ambassador, adding that Iran has agreed with appointing the new Kuwaiti ambassador. He said that Tehran is ready to welcome "Bader Abdullah N. M. AlMunayekh", who was the former Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations.

Referring to the fact that some Kuwaiti officials will visit Tehran soon, the Iranian ambassador said that the two nations of Iran and Kuwait have historical relations.

KI/FNA14010503000726