  1. Politics
Jul 25, 2022, 6:30 PM

Iran foreign minister to visit Kuwait in near future: envoy

Iran foreign minister to visit Kuwait in near future: envoy

TEHRAN, Jul. 25 (MNA) – Iran's ambassador to Kuwait said that FM Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Kuwait will probably take place in the coming weeks to discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region with Kuwaiti officials.

Iran's ambassador to Kuwait Mohammad Irani said that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit to Kuwait will probably take place in the coming weeks.

Irani said that Iran's foreign minister will discuss bilateral relations and developments in the region with Kuwaiti officials during the trip.

The envoy also said that the level of diplomatic relations between Iran and Kuwait will be enhanced to the level of ambassador, adding that Iran has agreed with appointing the new Kuwaiti ambassador. He said that Tehran is ready to welcome "Bader Abdullah N. M. AlMunayekh", who was the former Kuwaiti ambassador to the United Nations.

Referring to the fact that some Kuwaiti officials will visit Tehran soon, the Iranian ambassador said that the two nations of Iran and Kuwait have historical relations.

KI/FNA14010503000726

News Code 189461
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189461/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News