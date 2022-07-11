Tehran to host regional meeting of environment ministers

The meeting will be held with the participation of environment ministers and senior authorities of 11 countries in West Asian region. The meeting will be held at the initiative taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of exploring avenues for resolving environmental problems in the region especially problem of sandstorms.

Earlier, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi had obliged the Department of Environment (DoE) to diligently pursue the problem of sand- and dust storms through diplomacy and international forums as well as interaction with neighboring countries.

