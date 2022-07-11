  1. Economy
Jul 11, 2022, 9:38 PM

Tehran to host regional meeting of environment ministers

Tehran to host regional meeting of environment ministers

TEHRAN, Jul. 11 (MNA) – The Regional Meeting of Ministers of Environment will be held in Tehran on Tuesday with the particiaption of Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

The meeting will be held with the participation of environment ministers and senior authorities of 11 countries in West Asian region. The meeting will be held at the initiative taken by the Islamic Republic of Iran with the aim of exploring avenues for resolving environmental problems in the region especially problem of sandstorms.

Earlier, Iranian president Ebrahim Raeisi had obliged the Department of Environment (DoE) to diligently pursue the problem of sand- and dust storms through diplomacy and international forums as well as interaction with neighboring countries.

MA/IRN84818329

News Code 188971
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188971/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News