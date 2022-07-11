Iran, UAE to boost coop. to fight dust storms

Nourollah Moradi, the deputy head of Iran's Department of Environment for educational affairs, said on Monday that the MoU is going to be signed in the presence of Vice President of Iran and Head of Iran's Department of Environment Ali Salajegheh and Minister of Climate Change and Environment of the United Arab Emirates Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri on Tuesday.

The MoU consists of various issues such as combating sand and dust storms as well as creating opportunities to exchange specialized information and experiences, Moradi said, adding that both sides are pursuing the implementation of joint ventures and preparation of regional programs in this respect.

Joint seminars, educational courses, exchange of experts, special groups to follow up combat against repercussions of sand and dust storms, sharing management knowledge, and utilizing experiences of international centers are among other objectives of the MoU, he added.

Following a decree made by Iran Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on the need for enhancing diplomacy in order to pay more attention to the management of dust storms, the Islamic Republic of Iran will hold a meeting at the level of environment ministers of neighboring states on July 12 in order to pave the ground for dealing with environmental challenges at the regional level.

