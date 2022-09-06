Karzai stresses expanding Iran, Afghanistan relations

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan held a meeting with Bahador Aminian, Iran's ambassador to Afghanistan in Kabul on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the two sides exchanged views and discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Hamid Karzai, the former president of Afghanistan described Iran as a long-time friend of the Afghan people and emphasized expanding and strengthening relations between the two countries as much as possible.

Meanwhile, Taliban's acting Minister of Public Health Qalandar Ibad traveled to Iran at the head of a delegation and held meetings with Iranian officials.

During the visit, Qalandar ibad emphasized the cooperation of the two countries in the field of medical services.

