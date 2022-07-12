Taliban, Qatar to sign security agreement

Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid in an interview with the national television of Afghanistan said that Qatari authorities are interested in signing a security agreement with Kabul, and Doha will propose the agreement in the framework of cooperation between the two countries.

After analyzing and evaluating the details of the agreement, the Taliban authorities will decide whether to sign the agreement or not, he added.

He added that the Taliban asked for Qatar’s assistance in the military and security field because the two sides had bilateral cooperation in various fields in past.

