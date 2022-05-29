Rocket attack reported on US base in eastern Syria

Some Arab sources reported on Sunday morning that horrific explosions were heard at the Al-Omar oil field in Deir ez-Zor, Syria.

The oil field, is in eastern Syria and near the Iraqi border, where one of the US military bases is located.

Sabereen News also reported that US military base in the Al-Omar oil field has been attacked.

According to the reports, at least 12 rockets have been fired at the American base.

Last week, the SANA news agency reported that the US base Al-Shadadi in the south of Al-Hasakah Province was targeted by a rocket.

After the ISIL terrorist group, which was supported and sponsored by the US army, was defeated in December 2017, US forces directly got involved and replaced the terrorist group in eastern Syria under the pretext of the alleged continued fight against terror. The US troops began extracting and stealing Syrian oil after deploying to the region.

RHM/FNA14010308000029