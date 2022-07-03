Kuwait condoles with Iran over Saturday earthquake

Kuwait Foreign Ministry, on Sunday, expressed compassion to Iran over the quake that hit the southern province of Hormozgan, leading to several people’s deaths and others’ injuries, Kuwait Times reported on Sunday.

The Ministry also expressed sincere condolences to the Iranian leadership, government and people, wishing the injured quick recovery.

On Saturday, a series of quakes, measuring 5.9, 6.1 and 6.3 in magnitude, hit the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, leading to the death of five people and the injury of 110 others.

KI/PR