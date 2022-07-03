UAE President condolences Raeisi on earthquke disaster

While expressing his sympathy to the survivors in this message, the President of the United Arab Emirates asked for an urgent recovery for those affected by this earthquake.

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai and the Prime Minister of the UAE, also expressed his condolences on this incident to the president of Iran in a similar message.

At least five people are dead and scores of others injured after multiple powerful earthquakes struck Iran's southern province of Hormozgan early on Saturday.

According to state media reports, more than 20 earthquakes with various magnitudes shook different parts of Hormozgan, three of which were above 6 on the Richter scale and the rest between three and four.

At least five people were killed by a magnitude 6.1 earthquake that hit the west of the province.

According to the reports, the area was also struck by two later strong quakes of up to 6.3 magnitudes, leaving 5 killed and 84 people injured.

