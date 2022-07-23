Yet another powerful earthquake strikes south of Iran

A strong 5.8 magnitude earthquake on the scale of Richter struck the city of Bandar Khamir near Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province on Saturday afternoon at 8:54 PM Tehran Local Time.

According to the preliminary reports, the quake took place at a depth of 10 km.

People are spending the night outside their homes for fear of aftershocks.

There are still no immediate reports of casualties.

The Hormozgan Province in the south of Iran on the Persian Gulf has witnessed several strong quakes over the past few months.

Earlier this month on July 1, a series of quakes, measuring 5.9, 6.1 and 6.3 in magnitude, hit the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, leading to the death of five people and the injury of 110 others.

KI