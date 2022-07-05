Egypt condoles with Iran over recent deadly earthquake 

Egypt has expressed its deepest condolences to Iran over a devastating earthquake that hit the southern province of Hormozgan killing and wounding a number of persons.

In a tweet, Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry Ahmed Hafez offered condolences to the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

A series of quakes, measuring 5.9, 6.1 and 6.3 in magnitude, hit the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, on Saturday, leading to the death of five people and the injury of 110 others.

