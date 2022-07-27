Strong quake kills 2, injures dozens in northern Philippines

The 7.0 magnitude quake struck at 8:43 a.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers, or six miles, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology. The epicenter was in the northwestern part of Luzon, the country’s most populous island, according to The New York Times.

One man, a construction worker, was killed by falling debris, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said.

A villager also died when he was hit by falling cement slabs in his house in Abra, where at least 25 others were injured and were mostly confined in hospitals, officials said.

There were no other immediate reports of casualties, and the disaster risk agency said no damage had been reported at hydropower dams in the affected area.

But officials released photos from Abra Province, where the quake struck, that showed damage to buildings, some of which had partially collapsed.

The seismology institute initially reported that the quake had a magnitude of 7.3, but later downgraded its estimate. There was no risk of a tsunami from the quake because the fault was inland, the institute said.

MP/PR