IRGC navy commander visits quake-hit areas in Hormozgan

Rear-Admiral Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Navy of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) paid an inspection to get updated on the rescue and search mission by the IRGC forces there as well as efforts to assist the people in those areas.

Brigadier General Abazar Salaladi, Commander of Imam Sajjad IRGC Base in Hormozgan Province was accompanying the IRGC navy commander.

More than 80 IRGC navy personnel are currently serving the people in earthquake-hit areas. The IRGC navy equipment has also been transferred and deployed to the area to participate in the assistance operations and remove the wreckage of the houses.

On Saturday, a series of quakes, measuring 5.9, 6.1 and 6.3 in magnitude, hit the southern province of Hormozgan, Iran, leading to the death of five people and the injury of 110 others.

MNA/5529859