Jul 6, 2022, 10:00 AM

Iranian official:

US must present real initiative at indicrect talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 06 (MNA) – Referring to the indirect talks between Tehran and Washington on restoring JCPOA, an Iranian official told a Qatari source that the US must present a real initiative and not criticize the initiative of other parties.

The Iranian source made the remarks in an interview with Aljazeera, saying that during the Doha negotiations, no change by the US was witnessed regarding Iran's interests in the nuclear agreement.

This Iranian official who spoke on the condition of anonymity added that talking about Iran's attempt to build a nuclear weapon is just an accusation made by other parties with the aim of increasing political pressure.

The source further noted that small changes in Washington's position are insufficient and unreliable, and there is no guarantee of their implementation.

According to the Iranian official, most of the technical issues have been resolved in Vienna and the remaining issues are related to sanctions and providing guarantees.

What Washington calls Iran's conditions are the country's absolute rights, the Iranian official said, adding that if the decision was up to the Europeans, the agreement would have been signed by now.

After a several-month of pause in the Vienna talks, the negotiations resumed in Doha, Qatar, on 27 and lasted for two days

"We are serious about reaching a good, strong, and lasting agreement, and if the United States is realistic, an agreement can be reached," the Iranian top diplomat said following the meeting.

" Iran is determined to continue the negotiation until a realistic agreement is reached," he added.

