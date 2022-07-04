Iran’s assessment of Doha talks ‘positive’: Amir-Abdollahian

Speaking in a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna on Monday, Amir-Abdollahian stated that the American side attended Doha without an approach based on initiative and progress.

During the phone talks, the two sides discussed the most important issues and bilateral, regional and international ties.

While congratulating on her appointment as French foreign minister , he expressed hope that the two sides will witness development of bilateral ties in various fields.

Iran’s top diplomat expressed readiness of his country to enhance level of cooperation based on mutual respect.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister pointed to the talks on the removal of anti-Iranian sanctions in Austrian capital of Vienna and Qatari capital of Doha and emphasized that Iran’s assessment of the recent talks in Doha is 'positive' but it should be seen how the American side wants to take advantage of the diplomatic opportunity.

Now the path of diplomacy is open, he said, adding that Iran is serious and honest in order to reach a good and stable agreement.

French foreign minister, for her part, said that the chance of negotiations must be used optimally in order to reach an agreement and to achieve a stable agreement, “We will make our utmost efforts in this respect.”

Catherine Colonna expressed hope that new ambassadors of the two countries would start their activities in the very near future in line with accelerating trend of development of bilateral cooperation more than before.

