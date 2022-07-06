US has to take forthcoming position if seeks to revive deal

"It is high time for the US to take a more forthcoming position in the course of the #ViennaTalks if #Washington is really committed to the restoration of the #JCPOA," Mikhail Ulyanov wrote in a tweet in reaction to a tweet posted by the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian earlier.

Saying that he had a call with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Amir-Abdollahian tweeted, "Agreement is possible only based on mutual understanding & interests."

"We remain ready to negotiate a strong & durable agreement," the Iranian top diplomat added.

"US must decide if it wants a deal or insists on sticking to its unilateral demands. Mutually exclusive," he continued.

