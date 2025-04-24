Resistance and logic are among Shia Imams’ teachings: Leader

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says that the path of the Shia Imams is a path of resistance and resilience, and the Imams’ teachings are lessons in logic and reasoning.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a mourning ceremony commemorating the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Ja’far al-Sadiq (c. 702-765), the sixth Shia Imam.

He further noted that the people of Gaza and Lebanon, through their resistance, are actually following in the path of the righteous Imams.

MNA/