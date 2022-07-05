  1. Politics
EU's Borrell says held call with Iran FM on JCPOA talks

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has reported he held a phone call with the top Iranian diplomat and stressed the need to conclude JCPOA revival talks.

The top European diplomat Josep Borrell wrote on his Twitter account that he spoke again with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdolahian earlier on Tuesday. 

.Borrell added in his post that "If we want to conclude an agreement, decisions are needed now."

The EU foreign policy chief expressed hope that reaching an agreement in the JCPOA revival talks is still possible, but "the political space to revive the #JCPOA may narrow soon."

After a several-month of pause in the Vienna talks, the negotiations resumed in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday, June 28. 

Iran said the talks would continue and an agreement is within reach if the Western said adopts a realistic approach and lifts the sanctions on Tehran.

MNA

