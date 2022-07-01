Iran seriously continuing talks to get sanctions removed

On his twitter account on Friday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian wrote, “Dr. [Ali] Bagheri Kani continues to negotiate logically, reasonably and actively for the removal of sanctions at the earliest opportunity and in full coordination with me.”

"We are continuing our efforts with power and logic. US realistic approach and receiving a lasting guarantee of Iran's full economic benefit from the agreement could be fruitful in the negotiations,” Iran’s top diplomat added.

The indirect talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions was held in Qatari capital of Doha on Tuesday and Wednesday with the participation of Iran’s top negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani, Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief and Deputy Secretary General of EU External Action Service Enrique Mora and US Special Representative for Iran Affairs Robert Malley.

MA/IRN84808075