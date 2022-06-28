  1. Politics
Amir-Abdollahian meets Turkish president Erdoğan in Ankara

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who has traveled to Ankara, met and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday night.

The meeting took place hours after Amir-Abdullahian held talks with his Turkish Counterpart Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

Iranian Foreign Minister and his Turkish counterpart also held a joint press conference in Ankara on Monday.

In this press conference, the Foreign Ministers of Iran and Turkiye explained their views on important issues related to bilateral relations, as well as cooperation between the two countries in the regional and international arenas.

The top Iranian diplomat is visiting Turkiye upon an invitation by Çavuşoğlu and arrived in the Turkish capital on Monday afternoon.

Amir-Abdollahian is set to travel to Turkmenistan from Turkiye to attend a ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.  

