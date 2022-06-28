Tehran, Ankara trade ties growing: Turkish FM

"We hosted Iran Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian on his first visit to our country," Çavuşoğlu wrote in a tweet.

Saying that he has discussed the preparations for the High-Level Cooperation Council Meeting with Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkish top diplomat added that the trade between Iran and Turkiye is growing and the two countries will convene the Joint Economic Commission shortly.

"We will further develop regional cooperation," he added.

The top Iranian diplomat is visiting Turkiye upon an invitation by Çavuşoğlu and arrived in the Turkish capital on Monday afternoon.

Amir-Abdollahian is set to travel to Turkmenistan from Turkiye to attend a ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.

