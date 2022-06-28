  1. Politics
Jun 28, 2022, 1:18 PM

Tehran, Ankara trade ties growing: Turkish FM

Tehran, Ankara trade ties growing: Turkish FM

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Referring to the visit of his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that the Iran-Turkiye trade is growing.

"We hosted Iran Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian on his first visit to our country," Çavuşoğlu wrote in a tweet.

Saying that he has discussed the preparations for the High-Level Cooperation Council Meeting with Amir-Abdollahian, the Turkish top diplomat added that the trade between Iran and Turkiye is growing and the two countries will convene the Joint Economic Commission shortly.

"We will further develop regional cooperation," he added.

The top Iranian diplomat is visiting Turkiye upon an invitation by Çavuşoğlu and arrived in the Turkish capital on Monday afternoon.

Amir-Abdollahian is set to travel to Turkmenistan from Turkiye to attend a ministerial meeting of the Caspian Sea littoral states.  

MP/FNA14010407000412

News Code 188513
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188513/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News