Review of long-term coop. doc on agenda of trip to Turkey

"In addition to bilateral relations, we will discuss the drafting of a comprehensive long-term cooperation document and will make preparations for the signing it by the heads of the two states," Hossein Amir Abdollahian said upon arrival in Ankara on a state visit on Monday afternoon.

"In addition to the Turkish Foreign Minister, I will also meet with Mr. Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in Syria," the top Iranian diplomat added.

