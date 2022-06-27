  1. Politics
Review of long-term coop. doc on agenda of trip to Turkey

TEHRAN, Jun. 27 (MNA) – Upon arrival in Ankara on a state visit, the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said that the review of the long-term cooperation document with Turkey is on the agenda of the official visit.

"In addition to bilateral relations, we will discuss the drafting of a comprehensive long-term cooperation document and will make preparations for the signing it by the heads of the two states," Hossein Amir Abdollahian said upon arrival in Ankara on a state visit on Monday afternoon.

"In addition to the Turkish Foreign Minister, I will also meet with Mr. Erdogan to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments, including the situation in Syria," the top Iranian diplomat added.

