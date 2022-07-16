Hezbollah to come out victorious in war if it occurs

Sheikh Naeem Qasim made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV Network on Saturday.

If a war occurs, Hezbollah Resistance Movement will be victorious since the Movement has completely differed from previous and the enemy has retreated in previous wars.

He then pointed to the relations of Hezbollah with Iran and stated that Hezbollah’s relations with Iran are a matter of faith and the Movement uses this amicable relationship in line with securing the interests of Lebanon based on its approaches.

If the Lebanese government is not formed, the country’s political situation will be worsened, he said, calling for the cooperation of all factions in Lebanon including new and independent lawmakers to form a new government in this country.

MA/FNA14010425000102