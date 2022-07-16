  1. Politics
Jul 16, 2022, 11:59 PM

Sheikh Naeem Qasim:

Hezbollah to come out victorious in war if it occurs

Hezbollah to come out victorious in war if it occurs

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Describing relations of Lebanese Hezbollah with Iran as a matter of faith, Deputy Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement said that Hezbollah will come out victorious in any war if it starts.

Sheikh Naeem Qasim made the remarks in an interview with Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV Network on Saturday.

If a war occurs, Hezbollah Resistance Movement will be victorious since the Movement has completely differed from previous and the enemy has retreated in previous wars.

He then pointed to the relations of Hezbollah with Iran and stated that Hezbollah’s relations with Iran are a matter of faith and the Movement uses this amicable relationship in line with securing the interests of Lebanon based on its approaches.

If the Lebanese government is not formed, the country’s political situation will be worsened, he said, calling for the cooperation of all factions in Lebanon including new and independent lawmakers to form a new government in this country.

MA/FNA14010425000102

News Code 189116
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/189116/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News