Hamas chief meets with Mahmoud Abbas in Algeria

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the ceremony of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence from France, according to Algerian TV.

Several other authorities including the head of the General Intelligence Service, Major General Majid Faraj, as well as a number of other Hamas officials also attended the meeting.

The details of the meeting have not been published yet.

According to the reports, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune and Abbas signed a document to name a street in Ramallah after Algeria.

