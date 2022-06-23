Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 23

Arman-e Emruz:
Decline in youth's willingness to build a family
Arman-e Melli:
Neighboring Afghanistan shakes by 6.1 magnitude quake
Ebtekar:
Some MPs revise the decision to impeach the industry minister
Etemad:
Death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 1000
Iran:
Iran's non-oil trade stands at $25 billion in spring
Javan:
World breaks nuclear bombs taboo amid Ukraine conflict
Jomhouri-e Eslami:
Earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 1000 people
Khorasan:
A new chapter in transit crossing Iran opens
Donya-e Eqtesad:
Iran monthly inflation rate hits record high in June
Shargh:
Lavrov in Tehran with key objectives
Kayhan:
CBI brings volatile foreign currency market under control without supplying one single dollar
