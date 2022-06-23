Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 23

Arman-e Emruz:

Decline in youth's willingness to build a family

Arman-e Melli:

Neighboring Afghanistan shakes by 6.1 magnitude quake

Ebtekar:

Some MPs revise the decision to impeach the industry minister

Etemad:

Death toll in Afghanistan quake rises to 1000

Iran:

Iran's non-oil trade stands at $25 billion in spring

Javan:

World breaks nuclear bombs taboo amid Ukraine conflict

Jomhouri-e Eslami:

Earthquake in Afghanistan kills over 1000 people

Khorasan:

A new chapter in transit crossing Iran opens

Donya-e Eqtesad:

Iran monthly inflation rate hits record high in June

Shargh:

Lavrov in Tehran with key objectives

Kayhan:

CBI brings volatile foreign currency market under control without supplying one single dollar

