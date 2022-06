Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 26

Arman-e Emruz:

Countdown for returning to JCPOA talks

Arman-e Melli:

US has accepted some of Iran’s demands on JCPOA

Vienna talks to be resumed soon: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran, US decided to resume talks again: EU’s Borrell

Aftab:

Resumption of nuclear talks in coming days

Abrar:

Tehran, Washington decided to resume talks on JCPOA ASAP: EU Foreign Policy Chief

Vienna talks on revival of anti-Iranian sanctions to resume: Amir-Abdollahian

Two issues have remained ‘unresolved’ in Vienna talks: Reuters claims

Iran paid off all its debt to Iran on energy import

There is chance of reaching agreement on JCPOA in Vienna: France says

Akhbar-e Sanat:

Trade volume exchange between Tehran, Beijing at 18% growth

Azarbaijan:

Iran introduced world’s top 22 maritime trade power

Etemad:

Tehran, Washington decided to resume talks

Iran’s exports growth at 40% in Q1

Iran

Iran, Europe agreed to resume Vienna talks

