Iran:

Reaching deal awaiting for US guarantees

Jam-e Jam:

Zionist regime to hold 5th election in 4 years

Jomhoury-e Eslami:

Spox.: Iran's defense power no threat to neighboring countries

UN stresses lifting sanctions on Iran

Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic talks to be held in Baghdad

Kayhan:

Inflation in 37 countries of the world doubles comparing last year

US neither lifts sanctions nor provides guarantees

MP