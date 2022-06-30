  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 30

TEHRAN, Jun. 30 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, June 30.

Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi: Iran ready to increase volume of swapped Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through country

Etemad:

Leader calls for destroying corruptive structures

President Raeisi attends 6th Caspian Sea summit

Iran:

Iran to host next Caspian Sea summit

Jomhoury-e Eslami:

Iran says ready to coop. with Caspian Sea countries in transit field

Khorasan:

7th Caspian Sea summit to be held in Tehran

Kayhan:

140,000 spy files of Zionist regime leaked

Raeisi holds bilateral, multilateral talks with Caspian Sea countries' presidents

Maduro: US, Europe deprived from Iranian, Venezuelan oil

