Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 30

Arman-e Melli:
Raeisi: Iran ready to increase volume of swapped Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through country
Etemad:
Leader calls for destroying corruptive structures
President Raeisi attends 6th Caspian Sea summit
Iran:
Iran to host next Caspian Sea summit
Jomhoury-e Eslami:
Iran says ready to coop. with Caspian Sea countries in transit field
Khorasan:
7th Caspian Sea summit to be held in Tehran
Kayhan:
140,000 spy files of Zionist regime leaked
Raeisi holds bilateral, multilateral talks with Caspian Sea countries' presidents
Maduro: US, Europe deprived from Iranian, Venezuelan oil
