Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 27

Arman-e Emruz

Iran must not be optimist to results of negotiations: Official

Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening bilateral ties

Arman-e Melli

Negotiations to resume in Vienna: Iran’s top security official

Aftab-e-Eghtesadi

Iran, Iraq trade volume exchange up 15% in 13th govt.

Abrar

Iran not to withdraw from its position in Vienna: Raeisi

Serious determination to remove deadlock in negotiations: EU’s Borrell

Abrar-e Eghtesadi

Iran to offer special facilities for exporters of goods to Russia

Akhbar-e Sanat

Iran seriously determined to continue Vienna talks: Amir-Abdollahian

Iran successfully launched Zoljanah satellite carrier

Iran overcomes sanctions in export of gas condensates

Azarbaijan

Pakistan to set up mechanism for bartering goods with Iran

New steps taken in facilitating monetary ties between Iran, Iraq

Iran

Iran attaches great importance to strengthening ties with neighboring states

Jomhouri Eslami

Speculation on visit of Iraqi PM to improve ties between Tehran - Riyadh

UN closed its eye to gross violation of human rights in Afghanistan: Foreign Policy

Kayhan

Iran, Iraq poised to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields

Negotiations to be resumed in Vienna

MA