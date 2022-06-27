Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 27

Arman-e Emruz
Iran must not be optimist to results of negotiations: Official
Iran, Iraq emphasize strengthening bilateral ties
Arman-e Melli
Negotiations to resume in Vienna: Iran’s top security official
Aftab-e-Eghtesadi
Iran, Iraq trade volume exchange up 15% in 13th govt.
Abrar
Iran not to withdraw from its position in Vienna: Raeisi
Serious determination to remove deadlock in negotiations: EU’s Borrell
Abrar-e Eghtesadi
Iran to offer special facilities for exporters of goods to Russia
Akhbar-e Sanat
Iran seriously determined to continue Vienna talks: Amir-Abdollahian
Iran successfully launched Zoljanah satellite carrier
Iran overcomes sanctions in export of gas condensates
Azarbaijan
Pakistan to set up mechanism for bartering goods with Iran
New steps taken in facilitating monetary ties between Iran, Iraq
Iran
Iran attaches great importance to strengthening ties with neighboring states
Jomhouri Eslami
Speculation on visit of Iraqi PM to improve ties between Tehran - Riyadh
UN closed its eye to gross violation of human rights in Afghanistan: Foreign Policy
Kayhan
Iran, Iraq poised to strengthen bilateral ties in all fields
Negotiations to be resumed in Vienna
