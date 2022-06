Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on June 20

Asia:

Iran-Kazakhstan trade ties to be increased

Aftab:

Leader: West's plans on NATO expansion main problem in Ukraine issue

Ebtekar:

Iran's diplomacy focused on central Asia

NATO expansion main problem in Ukraine issue, Leader says

Iran:

Iran, Kazakhstan, Turkey start railway transit

Laeder: US seeking to infiltrate into Eastern, Western Asia

Javan:

Kazakhstan, Iran sign. 9 coop. document

Leader: Iran-Kazakhstan scientific, cultural coop. must be based on "Philosopher Al-Farabi"

Jomhuri-e Eslami:

Iran-Kazakhstan joint commission must be activated to implement agreements

Kayhan:

Leader: US, West seeking to harm independence, authority of countries

RHM/