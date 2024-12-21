Iran increases daily oil output by 15 mn liters

Deputy Head of NIORDC Mohammadali Dadvar stated that the average daily production of oil in the first five months of the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2024) was approximately 111 million liters, which has now risen to over 125 million liters, according to Shana.

He also expressed hope that the new units at the Abadan Refinery, which are set to come online within the next two months, will add more than 3 million liters of Euro 5 diesel to the country's fuel supply, raising daily production to approximately 128 to 130 million liters.

Dadvar highlighted that this increase in production is a hopeful sign that the country can endure the winter with fewer concerns.

Since the new government's establishment in late August, one of the major priorities for the new management at the company has been ensuring winter fuel supplies, he said adding that this goal was achieved by addressing bottlenecks, increasing feedstock to the country’s refineries by over 100,000 barrels per day, improving operational conditions, utilizing the idle capacity of catalytic cracking units, and bringing the hydrocracker at the Abadan Refinery online.

MNA/