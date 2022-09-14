Iran national football team head coach arrives in Tehran

Queiroz was welcomed by some Iranian football federation officials at the Imam Khomeini international airport.

The Portuguese coach returned to Iran for a second spell to coach the Iranian team at the 2022 World Cup.

Earlier, Queiroz wrote on his Twitter account that “When the family calls you home, all you do is simply just show up. Fully committed to your duties and ready for the Mission,” Queiroz wrote on his Twitter page. “Let’s do it together Lads! To the future! Thank you so much Team Melli.”

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

Iran in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran football team became the 14th team to book their place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Moreover, Iran became the first Asian team to book its place in a major competition.

AMK/5589392