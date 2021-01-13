AEK Athens sets sight on Alireza Beiranvand: report

According to Filathlos, rumors are circulating that the Greek team has offered to acquire Beiranvand for a six-month loan.

The report comes as Beiranvand is experiencing tough days in Belgium after a weak performance for Antwerp in the past two games.

The team’s number one goalie Jean Butez has been sidelined for some three months due to injury, and accordingly, Beiranvand found more chances to play but pressures have increased on him especially after conceding three goals in their last match.

Beiranvand joined the Belgian team in summer 2020 on a three-year contract. It was not until December 10 that former coach of the team Ivan Leko decided to put him in the starting XI against Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, AEK Athens has another Iranian player, Karim Ansarifard, in its attacking line.

MAH/V3: 1731190