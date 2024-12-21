Israeli regime conducts new attack on Syria's Tartus

According to Sputnik, news sources reported a new attack by the Zionist regime on Syria.

Syrian sources announced that the sound of explosions heard in the eastern suburbs of Tartus province on the Syrian coast was caused by an Israeli attack on a Syrian military center.

Since the fall of Damascus, while the terrorist groups took control of Damascus, the Zionist army is still violating the 1974 ceasefire agreement and targeting strategic centers deep inside Syrian territory.

In addition to occupying the remaining one-third of the Golan Heights and Mount Hermon, the Zionist regime is advancing in the buffer zone with Syria and occupying some strategic points in Quneitra province.

The Zionist regime's fighter jets have destroyed a large part of the Syrian army's air force, navy, defense sites, missile depots, etc. by targeting more than hundreds of strategic points in Syria.

