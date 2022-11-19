UK media terms Beiranvand’s throws as ‘monster’

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand can hurl the ball 61 meters, The Daily Mail reported.

Known by his nickname “Beyro” in Iran, the Iranian shot-stopper holds the Guinness World Record for the longest throw in a football match.

He has been registered in the Guinness World Records book for his farthest distance throw of a soccer ball in a match.

Beiranvand set the record during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium on October 11, 2016.

World-renowned for his throwing distribution, Beiranvand threw the ball as far as 61 m 26 mm (200 ft 1.57 in.).

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

