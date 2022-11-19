  1. Sports
UK media terms Beiranvand’s throws as ‘monster’

TEHRAN, Nov. 19 (MNA) – The Daily Mail, in its latest report, wrote that England national football team must beware of the Iran goalkeeper's monster throws in the 2022 World Cup.

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand can hurl the ball 61 meters, The Daily Mail reported.

Known by his nickname “Beyro” in Iran, the Iranian shot-stopper holds the Guinness World Record for the longest throw in a football match.

He has been registered in the Guinness World Records book for his farthest distance throw of a soccer ball in a match.

Beiranvand set the record during a FIFA World Cup qualifying match against South Korea at the 100,000-seater Azadi stadium on October 11, 2016.

World-renowned for his throwing distribution, Beiranvand threw the ball as far as 61 m 26 mm (200 ft 1.57 in.).

The FIFA World Cup will take place in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December 2022.

The "Persian Leopards" in Group B of the tournament will face England, the US, and Wales.

Iran, No. 21 in the current FIFA world rankings, will kick off the World Cup campaign in Qatar against fifth-ranked England on November 21.

