Israeli regime FM to visit Turkiye to discuss security issues

The Zionist Israeli regime's local media said on Sunday that the regime's foreign minister Yair Lapid said that necessary preparations and consultations had been made for his visit to Turkiye.

The timing of the trip was announced Thursday this week.

The topic of the trip will be security issues, the media reported.

According to Sputnik news agency, the Turkish Foreign Ministry's press service issued a statement today saying that "Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will travel to Turkiye on June 23.

No further information has been released about the trip.

The news comes after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Zionist regime head Isaac Herzog spoke by phone earlier on Sunday.

