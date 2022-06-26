Iran FM Amir-Abdollahian to visit Turkey on Mon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian will visit Ankara on Monday after Tehran dismissed as "ridiculous" allegations by Israeli foreign minister raised in a joint press conference with Turkish foreign minister in Ankara.

Amir-Abdollahian "will pay a visit to Turkey" on Monday for talks on bilateral issues as well as current regional and international developments," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

On Friday, Iran rejected the "baseless" claims raised by Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

"The baseless allegations... are ridiculous and part of a pre-designed plot to destroy relations between the two Muslim countries," foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.

Unfortunately, about a week ago, a psychological operation had been launched to engage the media to fictitious scenarios using incorrect and directional information to pave the way for playing blame-game scenario of Israeli Foreign Minister, he stated.

Iran’s friendly neighbor Turkey knows very well how baseless allegations made by liar and terrorist Zionist regime of Israel are and it expects Turkey not to remain silent in the face of these divisive allegations, he said, adding that the fake regime of Israeli has repeatedly shown how unreliable it is.

