Palestinian Resistance fires rocket at Zionist settlement

Palestinian sources reported a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip on the Zionist settlement of Ashkelon and an attack by Israeli fighters on a Resistance base in the Gaza Strip.

Local Palestinian sources reported Saturday morning that Resistance groups launched a rocket attack against Zionist settlements from the Gaza Strip.

The sources added that in the attack, at least one rocket hit the Zionist settlement of Ashkelon, and following this attack, the alarm sounded in this area.

Zionist regime confirmed the attack, claiming that the rocket fired from the Gaza Strip was intercepted and destroyed by the Iron Dome system.

The rocket attack came as Zionists claimed this morning that their fighters have targeted the headquarters of the Resistance in the center of the Gaza Strip, in response to a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip.

