Tehran seeking to maintain security, progress for neighbors

Speaking in a telephone conversation on Saturday night, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian discussed bilateral, regional, and international issues with his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

Amir-Abdollahian called for increasing the meetings and bilateral consultations between the officials of the two countries and described it as a ground for the development and expansion of relations between the two sides.

The Islamic Republic of Iran seeks to maintain security and progress for its neighbors and region, Iranian top diplomat underlined, stressing that the intervention and presence of foreigners are detrimental to the security of the region.

The presence of the occupying Zionist regime in the region has brought instability and insecurity, he further noted, asserting that Zionists are the root cause of terror and sabotage in the whole region.

Emirati Foreign Minister also referred to the mutual interests of Tehran and Abu Dhabi in the development of relations between the two countries and welcomed the regular consultations between Iranian and Emirati officials.

Abu Dhabi will not allow anyone to use its territory against the neighboring countries of the UAE, he said, stressing that his country will always consider the security of its neighbors.

The two foreign ministers stressed the need for continued consultations between the two countries and also discussed the latest status of talks on lifting sanctions.

RHM/FNA14010329000031