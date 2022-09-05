Israeli regime planes can use Turkey airspace after agreement

The Israeli regime announced that an aviation agreement has been reached between the regime and Turkey which allows its airlines to fly over Istanbul and other Turkish cities.

Speaking to the Arab media, Ofir Gendelman, spokesperson in the Israel Prime Minister's Office announced that the aviation agreement between Turkey and Israel is a strategic step and helps to strengthen bilateral relations between the two sides.

He went on to say that the next step will be the appointment of ambassadors.

Ankara and Tel Aviv recently announced the full normalization of their diplomatic relations. The Israeli regime's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu officially announced that relations between the two sides have returned to normal and that Tel Aviv and Ankara will soon appoint their ambassadors.

AY/5582265