Iran sees no limts in expantion of ties with Croatia

Amir-Abdollahian made the remarks in a meeting with the visiting Croatian delegation, adding that the two countries' parliaments have a key role to play in supporting mutual ties.

Referring to the talks and exchange of views between the states over the past months, he voiced hope that the fifth round of the joint economic commission would be held as soon as possible.

He described the development of the level of trade exchange as significant.

During the meeting, the latest status of talks on the removal of anti-Iran sanctions and Iran's stances were discussed.

Chairman of Croatia-Iran parliamentary friendship group Zlatko Hasanbegovic, for his part, thanked the Islamic Republic of Iran as the first Asian country to recognize Croatia’s independence.

Exchanging views with the high-profile officials in Iran to further bolster bilateral relations are among the objectives of the visit.

Touching upon the high cultural commonalities between both sides, the Croatian delegation voiced readiness to support mutual ties and ink cultural cooperation documents.

