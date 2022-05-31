  1. Politics
May 31, 2022, 3:00 PM

Raeisi calls for expanding Iran-Croatia cooperation

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message to his Croatian counterpart called for expanding the relationship between Iran and Croatia in various fields.

Raeisi, in a congratulatory message, felicitated the National Day of Croatia to the country's president Zoran Milanović.

In his message, Raeisi praised the fact that Iran and Croatia are celebrating the 30th year of bilateral cooperation amid the US sanctions imposed against the Iranian nation and the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

He also expressed hope that with the efforts of the officials of the two countries, the relations and cooperation between the two countries will be developed and deepened in all political, economic and cultural fields.

