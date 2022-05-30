  1. Politics
May 30, 2022, 9:20 PM

Amir-Abdollahian congratulates Croatian National Day

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message on Monday congratulated his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlić Radman, on the occasion of Independence Day of Croatia.

In his congratulatory message, Amir-Abdollahian expressed hope that "Through the shared political will of the two sides and high capacities and capablities of cooperation between Islamic Republic and Republic of Croatia, the friendly relations between the two countries, which we are now celebrating 30th anniversary of the diplomatic relations, will further expand in various economic and cultural fields."

Iranian foreign minister also wished success, prosperity and well-being for the government and noble nation of Republic of Croatia.

