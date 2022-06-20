Ghalibaf calls for strengthening Iran-Croatia relations

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Monday held a meeting with the Head of the parliamentary friendship group Zlatko Hasanbegovic in Tehran.

Felicitating the Croatian official on the occasion of the 30th Iran-Croatia official relations' establishment, Ghalibaf expressed hope that the parliamentary relations between the two countries will be more active.

"The difficult days of the Balkan War brought the two countries closer together, maintained relations, and perpetuated it in the memory of governments and nations," the Iranian parliament speaker said, adding that at the time the US is imposing illegal sanctions against Iran, it is important which countries stand together in difficult situations.

Emphasizing the need for facilitating the relations between the businessmen and the private sectors of Iran and Croatia, Ghalibaf also called on the parliamentary friendship groups of the two countries to take action to remove the obstacles to cooperation and to establish links between the two countries' trade sectors by increasing interaction.

Hasanbegovic, for his part, also congratulated the 30th anniversary of establishing Iran-Croatia ties and said that currently, the relations are at a good level, and there are no unresolved issues between the two countries.

He also welcomed finalizing Iran's nuclear deal and expressed hope that Iran-Croatia trade and cultural ties would be deepened.

"During my discussions with the University of Zagreb, they wanted and emphasized that Persian should be taught as an academic discipline at this university, and on the other hand, Croatian should be taught at the University of Tehran, which will lead to the exchange of students and ideas," he added.

