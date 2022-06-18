UK offers new military aid to Ukraine

Under the offer, Ukrainian troops will undergo drills and training to speed up their deployment, build their forces and strengthen their resistance, according to The Times.

The prime minister made his second visit to the Ukrainian capital to see President Zelensky and promised him that the British Army would provide training for up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.

“We will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” he said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from the Donbas republics. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead of aiming to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started imposing wide-scale sanctions against Russia.

MP/PR