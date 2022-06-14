Russia imposes sanctions on 49 Britons including journalists

“The British journalists on the list are involved in the deliberate dissemination of false and one-sided information about Russia and the events in Ukraine and Donbass,” the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The list also includes John Witherow, editor of The Times; Chris Evans, editor of The Daily Telegraph; BBC Director-General Tim Davie; Katharine Viner, editor of The Guardian; and Edward Verity, editor of The Daily Mail.

The media names also include Nick Robinson, a BBC Radio 4 anchor, and Sophy Ridge, who fronts Sky News’s weekly politics show, Inside Paper reported.

The list also contains the names of 20 top officials and figures linked to the defense industry, including Michael Wigston, the head of the Royal Air Force (RAF) and MP Leo Docherty.

“People linked to the British defense complex are involved in making decisions on the supply of weapons to Ukraine,” the Russian foreign ministry said.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022 at the request of the Donbass republics of Luhansk and Donetsk to help defend against Ukrainian attacks. Since then, the United States, along with its allies, has been sending equipment to Kiev to fan the flames of the Ukraine conflict.

MA/PR