Ukraine in its previous borders no longer possible: Zakharova

"The Ukraine that you and I had known, within the borders that used to be, no longer exists, and will never exist again. This is evident," the diplomat said in an interview with Sky News - Arabia, published on her Telegram channel on Friday.

The head of the Lugansk People’s Republic, Leonid Pasechnik, said the country may hold a referendum on accession to Russia, TASS reported.

The head of another Donbass republic, the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), said the issue of joining Russia will "become the number one issue" once the republic restores its constitutional borders.

Besides, officials of the military-civilian administration of the Kherson Region, an area that has been under Russia’s control since mid-March, have repeatedly stressed that the region was seeking to join Russia as well.

Also, a senior official with the military-civilian administration of another region, Zaporozhye, said the territory hopes to join Russia and become a part of its Southern Federal District.

ZZ/PR