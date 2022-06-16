Biden informs Zelensky about US military aid worth $1 bln

"I informed President Zelenskyy that the United States is providing another $1 billion in security assistance for Ukraine," Biden said, TASS reported.

"Today, I am also announcing an additional $225 million in humanitarian assistance to help people inside Ukraine, including by supplying safe drinking water, critical medical supplies and health care, food, shelter, and cash for families to purchase essential items," the US President’s statement reads.

On April 30, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview for Xinhua that NATO states do everything to prevent the completion of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine via diplomatic agreements.

The top diplomat noted that weapons are being shipped to Ukraine via an endless flow. According to Lavrov, this is being done under the pretext of "combating the invasion," while in reality the US and the EU intend to fight Russia "until the last Ukrainian," they are totally indifferent to the fate of Ukraine as an independent subject of international relations.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine in response to the aid request from the Donbass republics. He underscored that Moscow does not plan to occupy Ukrainian territories, instead aiming to demilitarize and denazify the country. In response, the West started imposing wide-scale sanctions against Russia.

RHM/PR