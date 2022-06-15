He referred to a post saying that Ukraine "seeks to get LNG from its overseas sponsors under lend-lease and pay for it in two years," because otherwise "it will just freeze" next winter.

"The only question is, who says that Ukraine will still exist in two years?" Medvedev maintained, according to TASS.

However, in his words, "the Americans don’t care anymore." "They have invested so much in the ‘anti-Russia’ project that everything else means nothing to them," Medvedev emphasized.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022, at the request of the Donbas republics of Luhansk and Donetsk to help defend against Ukrainian attacks. Since then, the United States, along with its allies, has been sending equipment to Kyiv to fan the flames of the Ukraine conflict.

