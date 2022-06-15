  1. Politics
Jun 15, 2022, 8:42 AM

Russian envoy says;

US reluctant to see peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

US reluctant to see peaceful solution to Ukraine crisis

TEHRAN, Jun. 15 (MNA) – The Russian Ambassador to the United States criticized the US' official remarks about the possibility of increasing supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine.

US Under Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl’s remarks about the possibility of increasing supplies of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS) to Ukraine are extremely concerning and reveal Washington’s course towards escalation, Anatoly Antonov said on Wednesday.

"The fact that a high-ranking Pentagon official sees the possibility of broadening supplies of long-range systems causes extreme concern. This remark may be viewed as Washington’s intention to move towards further escalation. It only confirms that the Americans have no intention of seeing a peaceful solution," he said, according to TASS. 

"No wonder the official’s remarks were made in the run-up to yet another meeting of the US and its allies to discuss military support of Ukraine. Apparently, this is how the administration is making its associates believe that there is no alternative to the path of supplying the Kyiv with more weapons," Antonov added.

ZZ/PR

News Code 187982
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187982/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News