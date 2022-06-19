Ukraine war could last years, NATO's Stoltenberg says

"We must prepare for the fact that it could take years. We must not let up in supporting Ukraine," Stoltenberg told the German weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag. "Even if the costs are high, not only for military support, also because of rising energy and food prices."

A NATO summit in Madrid later this month is expected to agree on an assistance package for Ukraine that will help the country with the move from old Soviet-era weaponry to NATO standard gear, Stoltenberg said earlier this week.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered a major new military training program that includes training dozens of troops to enhance their skills and resistance.

Under the offer, Ukrainian troops will undergo drills and training to speed up their deployment, build their forces and strengthen their resistance, according to The Times.

The prime minister made his second visit to the Ukrainian capital to see President Zelensky and promised him that the British Army would provide training for up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days. “We will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” he said.

